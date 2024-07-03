MP: Two BSF Women Constables Missing; Police Searching; Mother Suspects Kidnapping By Friend

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two women constables from the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy in Gwalior have mysteriously gone missing. The BSF filed a missing persons report with the local police, who are now actively searching for the two women.

According to information, on June 6, both left their hostel without their mobile phones and disappeared.

One of the missing constables, Akanksha Nikhar, is from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, while the other, Shahana Khatoon, hails from West Bengal.

Akanksha Nikhar has been posted at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur since 2021. She befriended Shahana Khatoon Ansari, from Murshidabad, West Bengal, in 2023. The two became close friends, and Shahana even visited Akanksha's home in Jabalpur earlier this year. They traveled together to West Bengal, where Akanksha stayed at Shahana’s house.

On the night of June 6, Akanksha's family received a call from the BSF Academy asking if she had returned home. This was when they discovered she had gone with Shahana. The BSF filed a missing persons report at the Bilaua police station. Their last known location on June 7 was in Howrah, West Bengal, and later that night at Berhampore railway station in Murshidabad.

From there, Shahana took Akanksha to Majlispur village in Nadia district, West Bengal, along with her sister, brother-in-law, and his brother.

Akanksha's mother, Urmila Nikhar, traveled to Murshidabad on June 13 with her son and tried to meet Shahana’s family on June 14, pleading for information about her daughter. However, they received no information.

Today, Urmila Nikhar visited the Gwalior police superintendent’s office with her son, alleging that Shahana Khatoon had kidnapped her daughter.

CSP Heena Khan stated that the police received the complaint from Urmila Nikhar and are actively investigating. The missing persons report is filed, and efforts are being made to locate the women and send a police team to their last known location.