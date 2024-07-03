MP: Per Capita Income Increased To Four Times, Says Economic Survey 2023-24

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The per capita income of the people of the state have increased to four times from the base year 2011-12 to 2023-24, the fact came in Economic Survey released by state government on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said that the Economic Survey underlines the excellent economic progress of the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will set new milestones of economic prosperity in the state.

According to the survey report progress has been seen all sectors including agriculture, production and in service sector.

In the year 2011-12 the per capita net income was Rs 38,497 which increased to Rs 1.42 lakh which is around four times.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) on current price for the financial year had reached to Rs 13,63,327 crore. This shows the expansion of the economy in the state. The increase in value of commodities and service has been seen in the year. In last financial year the SDGP was 12,46,471 corers the increase of 9.37% has been reflected in the current year.

On the other hand on fixed price the GSDP growth of 6.01% has been seen.

In the state the evidence based and data based policy has been stressed. The progress came in the field of investment, export, industry, science and technology, education and health has been came to fore.

-- On the current price, in primary sector the contribution was 45.53% to the total economy of the state. In the secondary sector 18.47% and the tertiary sector the growth of 36% was seen.

-- State emerge as pulses producer, in the year 42.62% growth has been seen in the pulses, the production of oilseeds have also increased by 7.32%, in the production of the other grains slight increase has been seen.

-- Growth in vegetables has also seen the production increases to 242.62 lakh ton in the year in comparison to 235.41 lakh ton to last year. Production of fruits has also increased to in comparison of 95.10 lakh ton.

-- The state is coming over from the Corona pandemic era, the FY-2023-24 will have the revenue excess of Rs 413 crore.

The share of state taxes as a percentage of GSDP has increased from 6.16% to 6.20 % during the year 2019-20 to the year 2022-23. During this period, the state's own tax collection increased at an annual rate of 12.79%.

So far, more than 4.29 crore beneficiaries have been benefited from banking facilities in the state through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, 9.50 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the state, out of which 7.50 lakh houses have been completed.

Apart from this, it is the first state in the country to issue digital Ayushman cards to 3.56 crore beneficiaries. In the first phase of PM Swanidhi Yojana, the state has ranked first in the country by distributing loans worth Rs 827.85 crore to 8.30 lakh urban street vendors.