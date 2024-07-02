 ASI Seeks 4 Weeks From HC To Submit Survey Report On Disputed Bhojshala Complex In MP
The ASI, which protects the complex, started its survey on March 22 and recently completed the exercise.

Updated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday filed an application in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking four weeks' time to submit its survey report on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex, a medieval-era structure in Dhar district locked in a long-running dispute.

The plea contended that the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, has sought three weeks' time from the ASI to study the huge data collected during the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)-Geographic Information System (GIS) survey of the complex and submit a final report.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls the 11th century monument as Kamal Maula Mosque, and the ASI is conducting a "scientific survey" of the complex on the HC's direction.

As per an order of the HC's Indore bench, the ASI was required to submit the complete report of the survey of the complex by July 2 (Tuesday).

The ASI's fresh application is likely to come up for hearing in the high court on Thursday.

In the application, the court was told that the ASI has completed the survey of the Bhojshala premises without taking any break despite intermittent rains in the area.

According to the plea, the NGRI has also completed GPR-GIS survey of the disputed site and the Hyderabad-based institute has sought three weeks' time from the ASI to submit a final report after conducting detailed study, analysis and interpretation of data of over 600 profiles of the survey.

On March 11, the HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on an application by an organisation called "Hindu Front for Justice".

The ASI, which protects the complex, started its survey on March 22 and recently completed the exercise.

The central government agency had issued an order on April 7, 2003, after a controversy erupted about the nature of the complex with both Hindus and Muslims laying claim to the site.

According to the order which is in force for the last 21 years, Hindus are allowed to worship in Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer 'namaz' at the site every Friday.

The Hindu Front for Justice has challenged this ASI-ordered arrangement in its petition.

