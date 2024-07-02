 Indore Shelter Home Death Toll Rises To 4; 21 Ailing Divyang Children Admitted To Hospital; Food Samples Sent For Testing
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more children from a shelter home in Indore died on Tuesday, pushing up the toll to 4. One of them died in the morning, and the other succumbed on the way to the hospital at around 3 p.m.

Similarly, nine more children were admitted to the government-run Chacha Nehru Children Hospital on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of admitted kids to 21.

The incident was reported at Indore's Bal Ashram of Shri Yugpurush Dham, which houses 204 Divyang children.

(With inputs from staff reporters)

WCD, Cops reach spot

It is said one of the four children died due to fitz disorder, however doctors are citing different reasons for the different children. Primary reports suggest the children were admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning. The exact reason for the deaths and the sickness is yet to be ascertained.

A team from the Women and Child Department and police reached the spot to probe the matter. Samples of food have been sent to the lab for testing.

According to information, two ailing children had died until yesterday, while 12 were admitted to the government-run Chacha Nehru Children Hospital. On Tuesday, the condition of 10 more children deteriorated at the shelter home; one of them died in the morning. The other nine children were rushed to the hospital when another died in the ambulance itself.

5-year-old declared brought dead

Dr Preeti Malpaani, superintendent Chacha Nehru Hospital, sharing the updates, told media that more children are expected to reach the hospital for treatment. One of the child who was declared brought dead has been identified as 5-year-old Chhota Govind.

Doctors said that most likely it is the case of food poisoning and dehydration.

