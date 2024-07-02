 MP Shocker: Minor Boy Stabs 17-Year-Old Girl To Death Publicly In Jabalpur, One-Sided Love Suspected; CCTV Clip Viral
The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a jilted lover in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in broad day light on Tuesday. The incident occurred merely 10 steps away from Omti Police Station in Jabalpur.

The CCTV clip footage shows a minor boy opening the door of a silver car that just stopped at the roadside. He stabbed the girl sitting on the front seat multiple times and then fled away as locals ran behind to catch him.

The clip of the viral incident has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter).

The horrific act has left commuters in shock. Reportedly, the victim was stabbed multiple times with a knife which led to her inevitable death. The perpetrator fled the scene as soon as he committed the crime.

Watch the video here:

Minor accused on run

According to information, the teenager is identified as Tamanna Qureshi, a resident of New Mohalla area in Jabalpur. The perpetrator is identified as Gurfan, a resident of Macharia. The incident was carried out near the clock tower which comes under the Omti police station area. Preliminary investigation suggests that Gurfan was obsessed for the girl. Her rejection infuriated him and he decided to murder her.

Though the exact reason behind the motive is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case against the accused and launched a search to nab the minor.

