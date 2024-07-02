Nine Killed, Four Injured In Tragic Head-On Collision In Rajasthan’s Karauli District; Were Travelling To Sheopur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a devastating accident, a Bolero vehicle carrying devotees returning from a pilgrimage collided head-on with a dumper truck in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday. The tragic incident claimed the lives of nine people and left four others seriously injured. The accident occurred near the Dundapura crossing in Mandarayal town.

The victims were returning to their homes in Balawani village, located in the Dhodhar police station area, after offering prayers at the Kaila Devi temple in Karauli.

Among the deceased were six women and two children, highlighting the profound loss to the community. The injured, including a young girl, were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention.

Karauli Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay briefed the media, stating, "Nine people, including six women, were killed and four others were injured in the accident. They were going to Sheopur after offering prayers at Kaila Devi temple."

MP CM announces ex-gratia payment for the victim's kin

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the nearest kin of each deceased family member. This gesture aims to provide some financial relief to the grieving families in their time of loss.