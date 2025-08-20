 Rare Earths In Singrauli Will Reduce Dependency On China, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRare Earths In Singrauli Will Reduce Dependency On China, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Rare Earths In Singrauli Will Reduce Dependency On China, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that India would not depend on countries like China for rare earth elements

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Rare Earths In Singrauli Will Reduce Dependency On China, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that India would not depend on countries like China for rare earth elements after discovery of rich deposit of rare earth elements in Singrauli.

Union coal and mining minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament that it is for the first time that such a massive deposit of rare earth elements has been found in the country.

Read Also
Minister Vishvas Sarang Refutes LoP Umang Singhar’s Charges Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Madhya Pradesh...
article-image

This discovery will prove a mile stone in making India self- reliant in the field of green energy, electronics and defence technique. Rare earth elements are assumed as base of modern technology.

A study by Coal India Limited found promising concentrations of rare earths like scandium, yttrium etc in the coal mines and rocks of Singrauli.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

The average concentration is estimated at 250 parts per million (ppm) in coal and around 400 ppm in non-coal strata. The official announcement of this study was made in July 2025.

State government is now working on developing necessary infrastructure for their processing, research and exploitation. Rare earth elements are used in advanced defence and space technology, petroleum industry, automobile sector, health care etc.

Dairy network in 26,000 villages by 2030

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said dairy network would be expanded to 26,000 villages by 2030. This will help in collection of 52 lakh kilograms of milk. To ensure full use of collected milk, modern milk processing structures should be developed.

He was addressing the meeting of National Dairy Development Board and Milk Federation related activities at Mantralaya on Tuesday. He directed to ensure branding of milk products at national level. He also said to run veterinary courses in all universities with the help of Veterinary Council of India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone