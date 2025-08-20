Rare Earths In Singrauli Will Reduce Dependency On China, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that India would not depend on countries like China for rare earth elements after discovery of rich deposit of rare earth elements in Singrauli.

Union coal and mining minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament that it is for the first time that such a massive deposit of rare earth elements has been found in the country.

This discovery will prove a mile stone in making India self- reliant in the field of green energy, electronics and defence technique. Rare earth elements are assumed as base of modern technology.

A study by Coal India Limited found promising concentrations of rare earths like scandium, yttrium etc in the coal mines and rocks of Singrauli.

The average concentration is estimated at 250 parts per million (ppm) in coal and around 400 ppm in non-coal strata. The official announcement of this study was made in July 2025.

State government is now working on developing necessary infrastructure for their processing, research and exploitation. Rare earth elements are used in advanced defence and space technology, petroleum industry, automobile sector, health care etc.

Dairy network in 26,000 villages by 2030

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said dairy network would be expanded to 26,000 villages by 2030. This will help in collection of 52 lakh kilograms of milk. To ensure full use of collected milk, modern milk processing structures should be developed.

He was addressing the meeting of National Dairy Development Board and Milk Federation related activities at Mantralaya on Tuesday. He directed to ensure branding of milk products at national level. He also said to run veterinary courses in all universities with the help of Veterinary Council of India.