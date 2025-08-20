 Madhya Pradesh August 20, 2025 Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued In 23 Districts Including Chhindwara, Seoni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 20, 2025 Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued In 23 Districts Including Chhindwara, Seoni

Madhya Pradesh August 20, 2025 Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued In 23 Districts Including Chhindwara, Seoni

The current weather pattern is likely to persist for the next four days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh August 20, 2025 Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued In 23 Districts Including Chhindwara, Seoni |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Most parts of the state continues to brace intense rains due to the strong monsoon system active over the state. The current weather pattern is likely to persist for the next four days.

On Wednesday, an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for isolated places in 23 districts including Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna district.

IMD

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dindori, Narsinghpur district.

Read Also
Bhopal: Number Of Schools To Be Merged With Kamla Nehru Sandipani Girls School Cut From 13 To 8
article-image

According to meteorological department, the depression lies over south interior Odisha, which is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure area during next 12 hours. The cumulative impact of the said system will cause rain in Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Indore recorded over 2.5 inches of rain within nine hours, while Bhopal experienced heavy evening showers. However, there was 90% humidity in Bhopal and the temperatures remained above normal.

Read Also
Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: House Purchased Last Month At Premium For ‘Battery Charging...
article-image

State receives 86% of rainfall

So far, Madhya Pradesh received an average of 32 inches of rain this monsoon. With the normal average being 37 inches, the state has already received 86% of its seasonal rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone