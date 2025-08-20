Madhya Pradesh August 20, 2025 Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued In 23 Districts Including Chhindwara, Seoni |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Most parts of the state continues to brace intense rains due to the strong monsoon system active over the state. The current weather pattern is likely to persist for the next four days.

On Wednesday, an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for isolated places in 23 districts including Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna district.

IMD

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dindori, Narsinghpur district.

Read Also Bhopal: Number Of Schools To Be Merged With Kamla Nehru Sandipani Girls School Cut From 13 To 8

According to meteorological department, the depression lies over south interior Odisha, which is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure area during next 12 hours. The cumulative impact of the said system will cause rain in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore recorded over 2.5 inches of rain within nine hours, while Bhopal experienced heavy evening showers. However, there was 90% humidity in Bhopal and the temperatures remained above normal.

State receives 86% of rainfall

So far, Madhya Pradesh received an average of 32 inches of rain this monsoon. With the normal average being 37 inches, the state has already received 86% of its seasonal rainfall.