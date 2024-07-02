Bhopal: Waterlogging Hits Posh Colonies Due To Poor Urban Planning

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Waterlogging, a primary concern for low-lying areas in the past, has now extended to several posh localities due to poor and haphazard urban planning. Many areas in posh colonies like Arera Colony get water logged following a brief spell of rain. The residents of E-6 and E-7 Arera Colony have been highly susceptible to water accumulation during monsoon, but now E-2 has also joined their league.

Residents of E-2 Arera Colony are blaming commercial complexes constructed on the premises of Rani Kamlapati Railway station. These constructions have obstructed the nullah, which previously directed rainwater towards Laharpur (Bagh Mugalia), leading to the diversion of water towards Habibganj Nakka and which is resulting in flooding in E-2.

Kamal Rathi, an urban planner and resident of E-2 Arera Colony said, ìMain fault is of PWD which failed to check when the construction agency diverted the nullah toward Habibganj Nakka. When the issue was raised, the agency did make amendments but the problem persists as the rainwater is not reaching up to that end for nullah exit and continues to accumulate in E-2 Arera Colony. †Because of this the first two rows of bungalows along the road are badly affected due to water logging.

E-6 and E-7 areas of Arera Colony have been facing the brunt of water logging at road intersections between 10-number Market and 11-number bus stop on Sai Baba Board Road . Here too, the construction of shops has blocked the nullah, leading to significant flooding even after brief rainfall. Just half-an-hour of rain floods the area making people wade through flooded streets, said the residents.† PWD and MP Housing board have been asked several times to address the issue but no concrete steps have been taken, they added.

Blocking of nullah at 11 number market is one of the major reasons for the water logging in the area. The shops have been constructed blocking the nullaha, said Rathi.