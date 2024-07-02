 Nursing College Scam: 'Mohan Yadav Is Fake Doctor, The Real One Is In Indore Who Is Doctor Of Corruption,' Says Sajjan Singh Verma
City Congress held a protest against paper leak and nursing college scam at Regal Square on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma called Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav as ‘fake’ doctor and targeted minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, without naming him, calling him ‘Doctor of Corruption’. Addressing the demonstration against NEET-UG scam and IMC fake bill scam, Verma said, ‘Chief Minister Mohan Yadav uses the prefix Dr but he is a fake one. The real one is in Indore. He is doctor of corruption and now he got such a department as well. Today is Doctors’ Day and it is not for real doctors but for these fake ones.’

Verma also targeted the BJP government for nursing college scam, fake bill scam and others. City Congress held a protest against paper leak and nursing college scam at Regal Square on Monday.

City president Surjit Singh Chadha said that the government has played with the future of students. ‘Most of the government exam papers are getting leaked and the future of crores of students is in danger. We are demanding strict punishment for the accused of paper leak and nursing college scam in MP.’

Congress leaders said that this is their second protest this week. ‘We have already held a big protest two days ago on the corporation scams and now we have protested on the nursing scam and paper leak. We will continuously expose the mistakes of the government and keep warning the public,’ the Congress leaders said.

