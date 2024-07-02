MP: Justice Will Be Delivered Within A Definite Time-Frame, Says Vijayvargiya On Enforcement Of New Criminal Laws

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, CP Rakesh Gupta, Collector Ashish Singh at the programme |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justice delayed is justice denied, but now justice will be delivered within a definite time frame, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said during a programme organised regarding enforcement of new criminal laws and to explain the new law at police control room on Monday. Vijayvargiya said that he has not studied the new law extensively but knows that justice will now be delivered within a definite time frame.

He emphasised that moving to a new law is like a family moving to a new house; it may initially cause some discomfort, but with practice and training, it will become easier. He praised the law for women's empowerment and said that women, children, disabled people and the elderly will no longer need to go elsewhere to give statements, police will come to their place. He thanked the Prime Minister and Home Minister for removing another relic of British colonial rule.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Gupta used slides to highlight key sections of the law. He explained that the previous law was designed to punish, whereas the new law aims to provide justice to the complainant. In cases of sexual assault involving girls under 12-years, the accused can be sentenced to death. The same punishment applies to cases of gang rape involving minors. The programme was attended by retired judges, lawyers, law students, social workers, police officers and many other people from the city.

Separate law for temple theft, stricter punishments

Commissioner Gupta said that thefts at temples or religious places were previously registered as ordinary thefts. Now, a new section 305 (d) has been created which includes a seven-year sentence and a fine. He also noted that previously, a case would not proceed in court until the accused was caught. Now, the accused can be declared absconding and the case can proceed.

Transparency for both victim and accused: Mayor

The mayor said that the new law moves away from the colonial mindset. Previously, police collected evidence on their own which was often not accepted in court. Now, all digital evidence will be accepted in court, ensuring transparency for both the victim and the accused. Legal advisers may oppose the new system due to potential losses. He suggested that each police station should have two Inspectors-in-Charge (TIs) in which one will focus on law and order and the other manage the station's other responsibilities including investigation.

First FIR lodged at Vijay Nagar PS

As new criminal laws came into effect across the country, the city reported its first FIR registered under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the wee hours of Monday. Vijay Nagar police registered a case at 3:34 am against unidentified individuals for assaulting and abusing a trader under sections 115, 296 and 351(2) of BNS.

According to the police, one Harsh Shrivastava, a resident of Bajrang Nagar, lodged a complaint with Vijay Nagar police stating that he was exiting a club after having dinner with his relatives at 12:10 am when he asked a car driver to move his parked car as he had to take out his two-wheeler. The driver abused him and when he objected to it, the driver called his accomplices. They assaulted him and hit his head with a brick. The police began a probe and search for the accused.

A total 11 cases have been registered under BNS till 9 pm on Monday across the city and one accused has been arrested in one such case. Three cases were registered in Banganga, two in Vijay Nagar, one in Lasudia, Khajrana, Hira Nagar, Chhatripura, Bhanwarkuan and Chandan Nagar police station each.

New criminal laws discussed

A programme on the new criminal laws was organised at a private medical college in the Khudel police station area on Monday.

During the event, DIG (Rural Indore) Nimish Agrawal, SP (Rural Indore) Hitika Vasal, DSP headquarters Umakant Choudhary and district prosecution officer Udal Singh Maurya provided detailed information about the new laws. They discussed the new sections added and the acceptance of electronic evidence as valid proof.

DIG Agrawal shared information about the new provisions for serving summons via WhatsApp and video recording of crime scenes in cases of heinous crimes. He mentioned that these new laws would establish a modern judicial system.

SP Vasal informed attendees of the new provisions for zero FIR, e-FIR, and crimes against women and children, highlighting that under the new laws, it is no longer necessary to visit the police station in person to file an FIR. Statements from women, differently-abled and elderly individuals can be taken at their homes for their convenience.