Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita: First Criminal Case Registered Under New Law In MP’s Gwalior

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita: First Criminal Case Registered In MP’s Gwalior For Bike Theft At 12:10 Am | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior registered the first criminal case on Monday, after implementation of new criminal code - Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (replacement of IPC) in India. The complaint was registered under the newly-implemented rules at Gwalior's Hazira Police station at 12:10 am on Monday.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the FIR was registered late at night on July 1 under section 303 (2). FIR is related to bike theft, reported by the complainant Saurabh Narwariya (son of Nagendra Singh Narwariya), a resident of Hazira police station area of ​​​​Gwalior, against a street vendor.

UPDATE: Home Minister Amit Shah clarifies that the first case under new criminal code was registered in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. It was related to a motorcycle theft.#BharatiyaNyaySanhita #NewCriminalLaws pic.twitter.com/pq5gTmszix https://t.co/1Iobi0eJK3 — Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) July 1, 2024

Earlier, such cases were registered under section 379 in the Indian Penal Code but now it will be known as 303 (2) of Indian Judicial Code.

Idea behind new criminal code

It is believed that earlier, the Indian Penal Code emphasised on punishing the accused but with new laws, emphasis would be put on justice and hence, Indian Penal Code has been changed to Indian Judicial Code.

#WATCH | On the new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "With a new point of view, these three laws have come into effect from midnight. Now, instead of Indian Penal Code (IPC), there will be Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Instead of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),… pic.twitter.com/2o6lTddPel — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

e-FIR comes in force

With the implementation of new criminal laws, the FIR registration process has been upgraded as the victim can now register an e-FIR from the place where the incident occurred itself.

With this the eyewitness at the place of the incident will be bound as a witness and the victim can get the copy of the FIR by going to the police station within 3 days after the incident.

Separate section for chain snatching

Earlier there was no separate section for the crime of chain snatching and it was registered under the crime of robbery. However, the new criminal code includes a separate section for chain snatching.