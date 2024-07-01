MP Updates: Indigo Airlines Launch Daily Flight Between Jabalpur & Mumbai; New Criminal Laws To Be Enforced From Today

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indigo Airlines has launched a daily flight between Jabalpur and Mumbai, making it easier for people to travel between these two cities. This new service comes in response to a long-standing demand for regular flights connecting the ‘Sanskardhani’ Jabalpur with the economic hub of Mumbai.

Flights from Mumbai to Jabalpur will depart at 11:45 AM, allowing travellers to reach Jabalpur in the morning. The return flight from Jabalpur to Mumbai will leave at 12:45 PM, ensuring a convenient journey back.

This new air route is expected to encourage more tourism and business activities between Jabalpur and Mumbai. SpiceJet is also planning to launch weekly flights on the same route, giving passengers even more options to travel between these cities by air.

India's Legal System To Enter New Era Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India's legal system is set to enter a new era from Monday. India will enforce new criminal laws, replacing colonial codes. The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - will be implemented nationwide on Monday (July 1), said ADG, law and order, Jaideep Prasad while talking to mediapersons here on Sunday.

They are set to replace colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The ADG added that preparations were made to implement the laws. About 31,000 investigation officers and 60,000 police personnel were trained for the purpose.

He added “The new laws aim to modernise the justice system by introducing features like Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, electronic summons via SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes of serious offences”.

He added, “Twenty-three functional updates were applied to existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems application to align with technological requirements of new criminal laws including FIR filing.