MP Assembly: Monsoon Session To Commence Today, Opposition To Corner Govt Over Burning Issues Of Law And Order, Nursing Scam Etc

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is starting on Monday and will last till July 19. In this session, state government will table the budget and many important bills. Opposition plans to corner the government over burning issues related to law and order and nursing college scam.

Illegal sand mining is another burning issue which will be raised by the Opposition. Anticipating attacks from the Opposition, the government has also prepared its counter to the various allegations likely to be hurled at the government.

All Ministers have been asked to reach the Assembly with full preparation.

This will be the first budget of Mohan Yadav government. Apart from budget, state government is likely to table bill of public health engineering department. This bill aims to curb deaths due to kids falling into open borewells by proposing stern action against the guilty.

Another bill likely to be tabled before assembly is Madhya Pradesh Corrective Services and Prison Act 2024. It proposes provisions to make all jails hi-tech, to have separate cells for third genders, to give job-oriented training to jail inmates etc. Some more new bills are likely to be tabled in the assembly.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly premises.