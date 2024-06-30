MP: Police Recover 11 Stolen Bikes In A Crack Down On Theft Gang In Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown operation, Sheopur police managed to recover 11 stolen bikes and took a bike theft gang down on Sunday. Under the direction of SP Abhishek Anand, and the guidance of ASP Satyendra Singh Tomar, with the monitoring by SDOP Rajeev Gupta, a team was formed under the leadership of Kotwali TI Yogendra Singh Yadav to curb bike theft incidents and recover stolen bikes.

Following these directives, the police team meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from various locations and, with the assistance of the cyber cell for technical resources, activated their informant network to gather evidence.

Based on the evidence collected, the police apprehended the suspects and, upon intense questioning, the suspects disclosed the locations where the bikes stolen from Sheopur were kept.

Following the suspects’ leads, the police team recovered 11 stolen bikes from various locations. During the interrogation, the suspects revealed their involvement with an active bike theft gang in Rajasthan. Further information is being collected regarding this gang, and effective action will be taken against such groups based on solid evidence. Additionally, Kotwali police have formed three separate teams to take action against vehicles operating in the city without license plates or using fake plates.