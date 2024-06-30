Bhopal: Pradeep Mishra Apologises For Comments On Radha Rani Following Backlash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra of Sehore Kubereshwar Dham on Saturday tendered apology at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana in Uttar Pradesh following backlash over his controversial remarks on Radha and Lord Krishna.

On Saturday, Mishra visited Barsana, where he offered obeisance to Radha and tendered his apology. Mishra, talking to media after his apology said, "I have come here at feet of Radha Rani. I offer my apologies if my words have hurt Braj people. I seek forgiveness from Radha Rani.” Mishra's remarks on Radha Rani had triggered resentment among seers in Barasana, who had warned that he would face action if he did not apologise.

Pandit Mishra had stated during a religious discourse that Radha was originally from Rawal village and only visited Barsana once a year, where her father’s court was located. He had further asserted that Radha’s name was not among Lord Krishna’s queens and that her husband was Anay Ghosh, and her mother-in-law was Jatila and sister-in-law was named Kutila. Mishra had claimed that Radha’s marriage took place in Chhatra village. These comments sparked a backlash from the saint community. Premanand Maharaj, who was the main critic, had led the protest.

Kishori Shyam Goswami, Mukhya Seva Adhikari Radha Rani temple, informed Free Press, “Pt Pradeep Mishra has tendered apology to people of Braj. He came at Radha Rani temple to apologise.”