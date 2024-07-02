Indore: Health Dept Launches Dastak Campaign, Targets Over 3.21L Kids

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has launched 'Dastak' campaign for screening and treatment of children suffering from anaemia.

The department is targeting to reach over 3.21 lakh kids of the district to ensure anaemia-free society. The campaign was started on June 25 and will continue till August 27. A workshop over the same was organised before the launch of the campaign.

According to the officials, the campaign was organised under the joint aegis of the public health and family welfare department, women and child development department, and education department.

'The development of children gets hampered and the normal learning process gets affected due to anaemia. Children aged between 6 months and 19 years are given dosage according to age and this requires intensive monitoring. Children aged between 9 months and 5 years will be given Vitamin A supplements during the campaign,' district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

The officials quoted that according to a CNNS 2018 survey, Vitamin A deficiency has been found in 20 per cent children in the state.

'Vitamin A supplement increases immunity, strengthens eyesight, skin and respiratory system. During the Dastak campaign, identified anaemic children aged 0-5 years will be examined and managed with a haemoglobin meter. All pregnant women will be tested with a haemoglobin meter. Anaemia management of women will be done by making a strategy of treat and talk,' the official said.

On Monday, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya and immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta visited Simrol for the inspection of the campaign and to cross check the number of patients added.