 Indore News: 25-Year-Old Killed As Speeding Car Struck Bike In Vijay Nagar
Indore News: 25-Year-Old Killed As Speeding Car Struck Bike In Vijay Nagar

A 25-year-old youth was killed after a speeding car hit his bike in Vijay Nagar police station area on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2 pm near the Marriott Hotel when he was going to buy something for his construction site.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth was killed after a speeding car hit his bike in Vijay Nagar police station area on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2 pm near the Marriott Hotel when he was going to buy something for his construction site.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ravi Chauhan, a resident of Devpuri Colony. His brother Ganesh said that Ravi worked as a tile mason and had left home for work in the morning. His construction site was situated near Aurobindo hospital and he was heading to buy something for his site when he met with the accident midway.

The number plate of the car broke after the accident and left at the spot. The police began a probe and are gathering information about the errant driver on the basis of CCTV footage and the vehicle’s number plate.

Bus mowed down elderly man

A 60-year-old man riding a bicycle, was killed after being hit by a bus on AB Road under Rau police station limits.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Anwar Mohammad, a resident of a colony near Rau cremation ground. He was riding his bicycle to dispose of garbage when a speeding bus struck him. Passersby stopped the bus at the spot and rushed Anwar to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

