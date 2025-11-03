MP News: 25-Year-Old Worker Crushed To Death Under Heavy Fertiliser Bags In Jhabua

MP News: 25-Year-Old Worker Crushed To Death Under Heavy Feltiliser Bags In Jhabua District |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old worker was killed after being crushed under heavy fertiliser bags in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at the Agroposh India Ltd factory in Jhabua's Meghnagar.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Bardev, a resident of Satarunda Kelupada in Ratlam district, was loading fertiliser onto a truck when several stacked bags suddenly fell on him.

According to eyewitnesses, fellow workers struggled for nearly 20 minutes to rescue him from beneath the pile.

With no vehicle immediately available at the site, coworkers transported the severely injured Sunil to the hospital on a motorcycle.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident sparked panic among workers at the factory, halting operations for several hours.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday morning. Sunil’s brother, who was also present at the scene, said the accident occurred suddenly while they were loading the truck. He said, "before we could react, the bags collapsed on him."

Following the tragedy, family members and fellow workers gathered outside the factory, demanding accountability from management and improved safety arrangements for labourers.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.