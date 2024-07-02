MP: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For His Not Hindu Remark, Says Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks in the Lok Sabha that leaders of the BJP are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock, here on Monday.

The CM further said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge must clarify if his party agrees with Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament.

"I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement. The entire Hindu society has been put to shame by his remarks. The Leader of Opposition has made a statement to shame Hindu society in the world's largest temple of democracy," the CM said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologize by rubbing his nose. I am proud I am a Hindu and every Hindu is proud of this," Yadav added.