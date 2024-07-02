 MP: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For His Not Hindu Remark, Says Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For His Not Hindu Remark, Says Mohan Yadav

MP: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For His Not Hindu Remark, Says Mohan Yadav

The CM further said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge must clarify if his party agrees with Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks in the Lok Sabha that leaders of the BJP are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock, here on Monday.

The CM further said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge must clarify if his party agrees with Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament.

"I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement. The entire Hindu society has been put to shame by his remarks. The Leader of Opposition has made a statement to shame Hindu society in the world's largest temple of democracy," the CM said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologize by rubbing his nose. I am proud I am a Hindu and every Hindu is proud of this," Yadav added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Residents Need Greenery, Open Spaces; Not Skyscrapers, Metro
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For His Not Hindu Remark, Says Mohan Yadav

MP: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For His Not Hindu Remark, Says Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: Child Welfare Committees Defunct In 75% Dists

Madhya Pradesh: Child Welfare Committees Defunct In 75% Dists

Bhopal: Waterlogging Hits Posh Colonies Due To Poor Urban Planning

Bhopal: Waterlogging Hits Posh Colonies Due To Poor Urban Planning

Madhya Pradesh: Boy Died As Metal Piece Pierces His Stomach In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Boy Died As Metal Piece Pierces His Stomach In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Tells Govt To Disclose Marks Of Agniveers Within 15 Days

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Tells Govt To Disclose Marks Of Agniveers Within 15 Days