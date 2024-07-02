Indore: Mayor Lauds Efforts Of Doctors, CAs, Says They Are Always In Forefront When It Comes To City's Interests

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dubbing doctors and chartered accountants (CAs) as warriors of health and economy respectively, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Monday said that they always stood in the forefront when it came to city's interests. 'Doctors and chartered accountants of Indore are among professionals who always come forward for the welfare of the city. I haven't seen them backing off on any occasion,' the Mayor said while addressing a programme to mark Doctors' and CAs' Day at Atal Parishad on IMC premises.

Dr Apoorv Puranik, educationalist CA Swapnil Kothari and senior journalist Dr Bharat Agarwal shared the dais with the Mayor. Doctors and CAs selected by a jury were felicitated on the occasion. In his address, Bhargav said that Indore, which is number one in cleanliness is now making continuous efforts to become a solar, digital and greener city.

'While on one hand we are installing solar panels, on the other hand IMC is also setting up EV charging stations across the city. We are behind in greenery, but we are going to plant 51 lakh trees between July 7 and July 14 which will increase our green belt from the existing 9.5 per cent,' he said. 'We have started the work on making IMC's own digital portal. Our portal will work like Paytm in two to three years,' he concluded.

Medicine is basically an art: Puranik

Dr Apurva Puranik said that medicine is basically an art, it is a soft science. 'Art and science should be in one line. Medicine is delicate science. Medical science works on possibilities. When a doctor listens to a patient, he enters the patient's mind. A doctor has many roles. A doctor is a detective, student, counsellor, friend, teacher and scientist,' he added.

Desire for excellence is organic: Kothari

Differentiating between ambition and aspiration for excellence, CA Swapnil Kothari said that ambition leads to competition and jealousy among individuals whereas desire for excellence is organic. 'An ambitious man is obstinate whereas those having desire for excellence are above personal gains,' he said. He also stated that the driving force of the fabric should change. 'From student life to professional life, one has to face many pressures,' he added.

Doctors feted include

Dr Ashok Vajpayee, Dr A K Pancholia, Dr Ashok Chaddha, Dr Rajiv Chaudhary, Dr Shailendra Trivedi, Dr Asha Bakshi, Dr Ajay Jain, Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Gauri Passi, Dr Anil Garg, Dr CS Aggarwal, Dr Vineeta Kothari and Dr Narendra Patidar

CAs feted include

Mahendra Kumar, Anil Garg, Manish Baffriya, Ashok Khasgiwal, Pukhraj Bandi, Prakash Vohra, Aseem Trivedi, Rajkumar Shah, Pranay Goyal, Mahesh Solanki, Utkarsh Sohani and Swapnil Bansal