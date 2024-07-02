Madhya Pradesh: High Court Tells Govt To Disclose Marks Of Agniveers Within 15 Days

FP PHOTO

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur directed the government on Monday to disclose the marks of Agniveers within 15 days.

The court issued notices to the Union government and the Army on a petition seeking disclosure of test marks and criteria for selection of Agniveers.

The nine petitioners had unsuccessfully appeared in the Agniveer recruitment process that took place last year, with physical tests from September 15 to 25 and written test on November 13. Advocate NS Ruprah who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, Justice Vishal Dhagat has ordered the government to disclose the marks within 15 days to candidates.

The petitioners have sought disclosure of cut off marks, criteria of selection process, marks of written and physical tests as well as names of all the candidates selected as Agniveer (General Duty) and Agniveer (Tradesmen) during this recruitment drive, the results of which were declared on November 26.

The petitioners approached HC for relief by way of direction to the respondents to disclose their OMR sheets and marks in the written tests.

The respondents in the petition were the Union government through Defence Secretary and the Recruitment Officer Headquarters Recruiting Zone (MP & CG) of the Indian Army based at Jabalpur.