Indore District Court Orders Registration Of FIR Against Woman In Domestic Dispute | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore District Court has ordered registration of a case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against a daughter-in-law who works as an air hostess, accused of pressuring her husband and in-laws to convert religion and subjecting them to continuous mental and physical harassment.

According to the complaint, a Hindu girl from Marimata married a young man from Aerodrome area in April 2022.

However, within just 15–20 days of staying at her in-laws’ house, she allegedly came under the influence of a Muslim friend and began practicing rituals from that faith. She frequently visited dargahs and made her husband to practice Islamic practices.

Read Also Indore Municipal Corporation And UNAccc To Join Forces For 30% Savings In Household Energy

The woman also allegedly criticized Hinduism, pressured her in-laws to accept Islamic practices. On March 17, 2024, she reportedly returned with her parents and friends, demanding Rs10 lakh, while again insisting on religious conversion.

Although complaints were lodged at Aerodrome police station, no significant action was taken. The family then approached the District Court through advocate Dr Rupali Rathore. A confidential inquiry by the Women and Child Development Department confirmed the allegations, following which the court issued a notice to the daughter-in-law.

Advocate Krishna Kumar Kunhare said that the victim's mother-in-law and husband had given complete information to the court about the daughter-in-law's coercion and threats.