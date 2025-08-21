Petrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district administration has taken strict action against irregularities at fuel stations, sealing the BPCL petrol pump “Petro Needs” located at Khajrana after shocking violations were uncovered during a surprise inspection.

A joint team from the Food and Civil Supply Department conducted the inspection after a complaint was received. At the site, officials found that the pump was openly selling petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

To verify this, the inspection team checked CCTV footage, which confirmed that the malpractice had been happening continuously for five days.

Even more startling was the discovery of a helmet kept at the pump, which was allegedly used by staff to show compliance when required. Officials seized this helmet immediately, calling it a clear attempt to circumvent safety rules.

The inspection also revealed that the pump had no Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre, as required under norms. Mandatory consumer information about ethanol-mixed petrol was also missing.

Furthermore, customers were being denied basic facilities such as drinking water and air for vehicles. Officials said this was a serious violation of consumer rights.

A deeper check into fuel reserves revealed a stock discrepancy beyond permissible limits. During the inspection, officials seized nearly 11,000 liters of petrol from underground tanks, valued at approximately Rs11.66 lakh, directly from the pump operator Abhay Jain. The entire stock has been seized and the petrol pump has been sealed until further orders of the court in order to protect consumer interests.