 Petrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePetrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore

Petrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore

Indore district administration has taken strict action against irregularities at fuel stations, sealing the BPCL petrol pump “Petro Needs”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Petrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district administration has taken strict action against irregularities at fuel stations, sealing the BPCL petrol pump “Petro Needs” located at Khajrana after shocking violations were uncovered during a surprise inspection.

A joint team from the Food and Civil Supply Department conducted the inspection after a complaint was received. At the site, officials found that the pump was openly selling petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

To verify this, the inspection team checked CCTV footage, which confirmed that the malpractice had been happening continuously for five days.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh High Courts’s No To Demolish Shops In Bamniya
article-image

Even more startling was the discovery of a helmet kept at the pump, which was allegedly used by staff to show compliance when required. Officials seized this helmet immediately, calling it a clear attempt to circumvent safety rules.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report
Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report
Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla
Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla
NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership
NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership
'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate
'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate

The inspection also revealed that the pump had no Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre, as required under norms. Mandatory consumer information about ethanol-mixed petrol was also missing.

Furthermore, customers were being denied basic facilities such as drinking water and air for vehicles. Officials said this was a serious violation of consumer rights.

A deeper check into fuel reserves revealed a stock discrepancy beyond permissible limits. During the inspection, officials seized nearly 11,000 liters of petrol from underground tanks, valued at approximately Rs11.66 lakh, directly from the pump operator Abhay Jain. The entire stock has been seized and the petrol pump has been sealed until further orders of the court in order to protect consumer interests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Full Bench Of MP High Court Hears Blacklisting Case Of IMC Contractor, Next Hearing On September 1 &...

Full Bench Of MP High Court Hears Blacklisting Case Of IMC Contractor, Next Hearing On September 1 &...

Petrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore

Petrol Pump Sealed For Flouting Helmet Rule In MP's Indore

Indore District Court Orders Registration Of FIR Against Woman In Domestic Dispute

Indore District Court Orders Registration Of FIR Against Woman In Domestic Dispute

Indore's Short Film ‘Aart’ Heads To Bhopal’s Aakar Film Fest

Indore's Short Film ‘Aart’ Heads To Bhopal’s Aakar Film Fest

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle Rules Road As Gau Swavalamban Yojana Yet To Take Off

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle Rules Road As Gau Swavalamban Yojana Yet To Take Off