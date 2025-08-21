 Indore: IET DAVV Organises AICTE-Sponsored FDP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IET DAVV Organises AICTE-Sponsored FDP

Indore: IET DAVV Organises AICTE-Sponsored FDP

IET DAVV hosts AICTE-sponsored FDP on renewable energy storage and advanced electronics integration for faculty

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: IET DAVV Organises AICTE-Sponsored FDP | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging Energy Storage: Research, Applications and Advanced Electronics Integration’ is currently underway at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the FDP began on Monday and will conclude on Sunday, bringing together faculty members from various engineering institutes.

The programme is being coordinated by Dr Govind Maheshwari, professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IET DAVV, with Dr Rupesh Tiwari, professor and head of mechanical engineering at SAGE University, serving as co-coordinator.

Inaugurating the FDP, Prof Ashish Tiwari, head of the department of mechanical engineering, IET DAVV, expressed gratitude to AICTE, noting that initiatives of this kind empower faculty with the latest technological knowledge, benefiting both teaching and research.

Read Also
IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Repairs Of Khajrana Road Before Ganesh Chaturthi
article-image

The sessions, conducted offline, feature expert lectures, interactive discussions and case study-based activities focusing on renewable energy storage systems, integration of advanced electronics and their industrial applications.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners
'Don't Vote For Those Who Put Up Too Many,' Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Illegal Political Banners

Highlighting the significance of such programmes, Dr Pratosh Bansal, director, IET DAVV, said, ‘Faculty development initiatives should be organised regularly to bridge the gap between emerging industry trends and academia.

Renewable energy is a domain that calls for continuous innovation and multidisciplinary collaboration.’

The FDP will conclude with a valedictory session on Sunday. With this initiative, IET DAVV reinforces its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and education aligned with sustainable development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Now, E-Attendance App Must For Principals

Madhya Pradesh: Now, E-Attendance App Must For Principals

BJP's National President JP Nadda To Visit Jabalpur On August 25

BJP's National President JP Nadda To Visit Jabalpur On August 25

Madhya Pradesh Finance Department Issues Budget Schedule, Preparations From September 10

Madhya Pradesh Finance Department Issues Budget Schedule, Preparations From September 10

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Damage Control, Pain In The Neck, MLA’s Dance & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Damage Control, Pain In The Neck, MLA’s Dance & More

Horrific! Speeding Car Hits Bike In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa; Rider’s Leg Severely Fractured

Horrific! Speeding Car Hits Bike In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa; Rider’s Leg Severely Fractured