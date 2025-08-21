Indore: IET DAVV Organises AICTE-Sponsored FDP | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging Energy Storage: Research, Applications and Advanced Electronics Integration’ is currently underway at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the FDP began on Monday and will conclude on Sunday, bringing together faculty members from various engineering institutes.

The programme is being coordinated by Dr Govind Maheshwari, professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IET DAVV, with Dr Rupesh Tiwari, professor and head of mechanical engineering at SAGE University, serving as co-coordinator.

Inaugurating the FDP, Prof Ashish Tiwari, head of the department of mechanical engineering, IET DAVV, expressed gratitude to AICTE, noting that initiatives of this kind empower faculty with the latest technological knowledge, benefiting both teaching and research.

The sessions, conducted offline, feature expert lectures, interactive discussions and case study-based activities focusing on renewable energy storage systems, integration of advanced electronics and their industrial applications.

Highlighting the significance of such programmes, Dr Pratosh Bansal, director, IET DAVV, said, ‘Faculty development initiatives should be organised regularly to bridge the gap between emerging industry trends and academia.

Renewable energy is a domain that calls for continuous innovation and multidisciplinary collaboration.’

The FDP will conclude with a valedictory session on Sunday. With this initiative, IET DAVV reinforces its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and education aligned with sustainable development.