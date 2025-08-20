IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Repairs Of Khajrana Road Before Ganesh Chaturthi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected ongoing road development works in the Khajrana area on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure that the approach road from the Khajrana Service Road to Khajrana Ganesh Temple is repaired ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi to facilitate smooth movement of devotees.

Accompanied by Mayor-in-Council members Rajendra Rathore and Rajesh Udawat, corporators Pushpendra Patidar, Rubina Iqbal Khan and Usman Patel, along with senior municipal officials, the Mayor visited Khajrana Square, the under-construction Master Plan road and other adjoining routes.

During the inspection of Khajrana Square service road, Bhargav instructed officials to clear waterlogging, carry out essential repair work before the festival and ensure plantation along the sides of the road beneath the Khajrana bridge.

He emphasised that these steps were crucial to avoid inconvenience for thousands of devotees expected to visit the Ganesh temple during the festival.

The mayor also reviewed the progress of the Rs 29.25 crore Master Plan road project, a 1,920-meter-long, 30-meter-wide road stretching from Jamjam Square to Advance Academy.

Local corporators informed him that residents had voluntarily removed encroachments obstructing the project and were cooperating in its completion.

Bhargav appreciated the public’s initiative and instructed officials to issue notices for the removal of remaining encroachments. He also directed that proper arrangements be made for storm water lines, drinking water pipelines and drainage systems along the new road.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Bhargav said the Master Plan road would play a crucial role in connecting Khajrana with Ujjain, Dewas, and other major routes, especially in view of the upcoming Simhastha festival. He instructed authorities and contractors to complete the work within the stipulated timeline.