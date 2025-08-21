 India-UK Trade Agreement Inscribed On 1035 Brass Pages In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndia-UK Trade Agreement Inscribed On 1035 Brass Pages In Indore

India-UK Trade Agreement Inscribed On 1035 Brass Pages In Indore

India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has been engraved on 1,035 brass pages

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
India-UK Trade Agreement Inscribed On 1035 Brass Pages | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique and record-setting initiative, India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has been engraved on 1,035 brass pages, marking an unprecedented way of preserving a landmark international accord.

The agreement, signed on July 24 spans 30 chapters and 2,065 pages, outlining wide-ranging aspects of bilateral trade, investment and cooperation.

The pact, three years in the making through multiple high-level meetings between New Delhi and London, is expected to significantly impact citizens of both nations in the years ahead.

To make the agreement accessible and symbolic, the massive document was transformed into a brass-page edition as part of the "Samvidhan Se Desh" book project. A total of 1,033 brass pages were used to print the 2,065-page text, along with a main title page and a final closing page, bringing the count to 1,035.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Read Also
Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone
article-image

The effort involved 630 hours of meticulous work, including preparing 2,066 PLT files in just 114 hours and 56 minutes — a feat claimed to be a world record for transferring PDF screenshots into PLT format in such a short duration. Printing itself took 103 hours and 25 minutes, followed by 18 hours of precise page cutting.

Remarkably, the project was funded through public participation, with 1,000 MBA finance students each contributing Rs 5 on a “once in a lifetime” basis. These students also assisted in execution, making it a collaborative effort blending technical innovation with civic engagement.

Advocate Lokesh Mangal, editor of the initiative, said that the feat was achieved following inspiration from Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Mangal highlighted that the brass edition would serve not only as a historic artifact but also as a means of sharing information about the agreement with citizens of both countries and the wider world.

Observers have called the endeavour “a shocking and inspiring achievement” — not only for its artistic and technical scale but also for its symbolic representation of global diplomacy preserved in enduring metal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No PG Seats In Many Government Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh

No PG Seats In Many Government Medical Colleges In Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior To Host Madhya Pradesh's Second Regional Tourism Conclave On August 29–30

Gwalior To Host Madhya Pradesh's Second Regional Tourism Conclave On August 29–30

Madhya Pradesh: Two Jackals Electrocuted In Dhar, Accused On The Run

Madhya Pradesh: Two Jackals Electrocuted In Dhar, Accused On The Run

Madhya Pradesh: Locals Plough Crematorium With Donkeys, Sow Salt To Please Rain God In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Locals Plough Crematorium With Donkeys, Sow Salt To Please Rain God In Mandsaur

Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...

Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...