 Madhya Pradesh: Locals Plough Crematorium With Donkeys, Sow Salt To Please Rain God In Mandsaur
Madhya Pradesh: Locals Plough Crematorium With Donkeys, Sow Salt To Please Rain God In Mandsaur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Locals Plough Crematorium With Donkeys, Sow Salt To Please Rain God In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Villegers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district ploughed the crematorium grounds with the help of donkeys and sowed salt, allegedly in order to please the rain Gods.

According to information, the prolonged delay in the monsoon rains has caused widespread concerns among the villagers.

This made the residents to rely on an unconventional method which is - ploughing the crematorium grounds with donkeys and sowing salt.

This year, the unique practice was revived in the hope of pleasing Lord Indra, the god of rain.

On Thursday, the remarkable scene unfolded at Muktidham, located under the big bridge on the Mhow–Neemuch highway.

In a desperate measure, locals harnessed donkeys instead of bulls to plough the crematorium grounds. This was followed by a procession in which ward councillor’s husband, Shailendra Goswami, rode on a donkey.

Explaining the ritual, Goswami said, “We have undertaken this practice to pray for good rain. Last year, similar efforts brought favourable results, and we hope for the same this time.”

Though unusual, the ritual is deeply rooted in local tradition. It is believed that such practices can influence weather patterns and bring about much-needed rainfall. The event drew a significant crowd, all hopeful for a positive outcome and relief for worried farmers and residents.

