Madhya Pradesh: Two Jackals Electrocuted In Dhar, Accused On The Run | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two female jackals were found dead on Tuesday night in Temaria village under Manawar tehsil of the district.

They were electrocuted by open electric wires laid around a field. The dead jackals were estimated to be between 2 to 4 years old. The forest department has registered a case against the farm owner, who is currently absconding.

Forest division officer Vijayanandam TR confirmed that the jackals were found dead in a maize field near the electricity department's power grid.

Open electric wires caused the incident

Upon investigation, it was revealed that open electric wires had been laid around the field, which caused the incident. Locals informed officials that Bapu Pita Madia, a farmer from Temaria, had laid the wires to protect his crops.

The wires were live and resulted in the electrocution of the wild animals. A veterinary doctor from Khandlai, Manawar, conducted post-mortem of both the jackals, after which they were cremated in the presence of forest staff.

When the team visited Bapu Madia’s house, it was found locked. The forest department has launched a search operation to apprehend the accused.