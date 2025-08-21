 Who Is Satish Golcha? Senior IPS Officer Appointed As New Delhi Police Commissioner A Day After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta
Satish Golcha will replace incumbent SBK Singh, who had assumed additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner earlier this month. Singh’s tenure as Commissioner lasted only 21 days.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

The Home Ministry on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. This comes a day after a man allegedly attacked the Delhi Chief Minister inside her official residence during a Jan Sunvai (public hearing).

A Home Ministry order dated August 21 stated: "With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders."

Who is Satish Golcha?

Golcha is currently serving as Director General (Prisons). An IPS officer from the 1992 batch of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, he has been working to strengthen security arrangements at Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini prisons, while implementing notable reforms in their operations.

He assumed charge as DG (Prisons) in May last year. Before that, he was posted as Special CP (Intelligence) with Delhi Police. He has also served as DGP in Arunachal Pradesh, Special CP (Law and Order, Zone II), and has headed the Delhi Crime Branch.

The change in Delhi Police leadership is being linked to the recent attack on the Chief Minister. During a public hearing, a man from Gujarat allegedly attacked CM Rekha Gupta. The individual is reportedly described as a dog lover.

