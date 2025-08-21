 Pakistan Bomb Blast: 34 Injured After Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In Karachi – VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Massive Explosion Reported at Firecracker Factory | x/@OsintUpdates

Karachi: A massive explosion was reported near the Saddar area of Pakistan's Karachi. Around 34 people were left injured in the blast and some of them suffered severe injuries. According to local reports, the blast occurred at a firecracker warehouse.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that the windows of nearby buildings were also shattered. The sound of the blast was reportedly heard for several kilometres.

Visuals from the scene show plumes of smoke billowing into the air from the building where firecrackers were stored. Panic has gripped the area after the explosion. Nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the blast. Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the spot.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police have reportedly cordoned off the site.

Exact Moment Of Blast

A video capturing the exact moment of the blast has surfaced. It shows sparks and flames emitting from the building.

article-image

Similar Incident

Earlier in January, six people were killed in a similar blast at a fireworks warehouse in Mandi Bahauddin, a city in the eastern Punjab province.

