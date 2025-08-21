Madhya Pradesh August 21 2025, Weather Update: State Soaks In Over 80% Of Rain; Dam Gates Open, 12 Districts On Alert

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has so far received an average of 32.4 inches of rainfall, which is 87 percent of the monsoon quota.

Due to the passage of a monsoon trough, many parts of the state saw rain on Wednesday, and the spell continued on Thursday.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 12 districts, including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur. These areas may get 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

In Narmadapuram, seven out of 13 gates of Tawa Dam remain open after five gates were opened on Wednesday morning, followed by two more later. In Ratlam, water overflowed at the Kedhareshwar Mahadev temple waterfall for the third time this season, flooding the temple premises. Dindori and Shivpuri also saw continuous rain since morning.

On Wednesday, Ratlam received nearly 3 inches of rain in just nine hours, while Damoh recorded 2.5 inches. Heavy rainfall also occurred in several other districts including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

Light to moderate rain was reported from Gwalior, Khargone, Barwani, Betul, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Chhindwara, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, Balaghat, Vidisha, and many more.

Meanwhile, in Indore, an old vacant house collapsed on Wednesday near the link road from Jawahar Marg to Chhatribagh. Luckily, no one was injured.

In Raisen district, a student was swept away in a drain while returning home from school on his bicycle. Rescue teams have started a search operation.