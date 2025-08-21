Sidhi Tiger Death In MP's Sanjay Tiger Reserve: Suspects Questioned |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials in Sidhi district have rounded up suspects in connection with tiger electrocution case. They are being grilled. Tiger T 43 was found dead Dubri area of Sanjay Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

The tiger had died after coming in contact with live electric wire placed by farmers around their field to protect crop from wild animals.

This incident is also an indicator that the efforts of forest department to discourage farmers from using electric wire fencing to protect their crops are falling short.

Adult tiger dies in territorial fight

A 12-year-old tiger died in territorial fight in Pench Tiger Reserve. The carcass was discovered on August 18 in a decomposed state in Khawasa range.

Forest officers said that body of feline was two days old and had signs of attack by another tiger. It’s all the body parts like nail, paws, teeth were found intact, indicating that it was not a poaching incident.

As per protocol, the carcass was burnt after autopsy. The tiger was captured in camera trap for first time in 2017.