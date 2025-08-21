VIDEO: Absence Of Cremation Ground In MP Village Forces Locals To Cross Chest-Deep Waters, Carrying 15-Year-Old’s Body On Shoulders

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 15-year-old boy was taken for last rites through a river because his village does not have a cremation ground on Thursday. The villagers had to navigate chest-deep river, carrying the body on shoulders, to reach the crematory on the other side.

A video showing villagers carrying the boy’s body through the river has been circulated.

Check out the video below :

15-Year-Old Boy’s Body Carried Through 4-Ft-Deep River for Last Rites due to lack of Cremation Ground in Shivpuri village#madhyapradeshnews #Shivpuri #indianews pic.twitter.com/pZYi9dv9hV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 21, 2025

The incident happened because the village has no cremation ground of its own.

The boy, a resident of the village, died after falling sick. When the time came for the last rites, the family faced a big problem. Since their own village does not have a cremation ground, they had no choice but to take the body to another village.

To reach there, they had to cross a river, which made the already painful situation even harder for the grieving family.

Read Also Bhind Man Dials CM Helpline After Getting One Laddoo Instead Of Announced Two On Independence Day...

Villagers said this is not the first time such a problem has occurred. Every time someone dies in the village, the family members are forced to carry the body across the river to reach the other cremation ground.

Many people also said that during the rainy season, it becomes even more dangerous and difficult to cross the river with the body.

The villagers demanded that the administration should build a cremation ground in their village as soon as possible.

They said having their own space for last rites is a basic need, and it will bring relief to many families during such difficult times.