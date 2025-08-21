Jabalpur Flyover Opens On August 23; Madan Mahal To Damohnaka Travel Will Take Only 6 Minutes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to inaugurate its longest flyover, stretching approximately 8 kilometers, in Jabalpur on August 23.

The opening event will be led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, promising to reshape the city’s traffic dynamics.

Built in Jabalpur, the flyover stretches for 6.5 kilometers, connecting Damoh Naka to Ranital.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion and provide smooth travel for thousands of commuters who use this route daily.

According to officials, the construction of the flyover has reached its final stage.

Once completed, it will not only reduce traffic jams in the city but also save time for those traveling between important areas.

The flyover is expected to become a landmark for Jabalpur and will bring relief to residents who have been facing traffic problems for years.

Authorities shared that the project has been developed with modern technology and safety features. Special care has been taken to make the structure strong and long-lasting.

The government plans to formally inaugurate the flyover soon, after which it will be opened for the general public.

Minister Rakesh Singh said that earlier it used to take around 40 to 45 minutes to travel from Madan Mahal to Damohnaka, but once the flyover opens for public use, the same distance can be covered in just six to eight minutes.