 Bhopal News: Tight Police Vigil Ensures Casualty-Free New Year Eve Alcohol-Fuelled Revelry Leads To Mishaps; 71 Booked For Drunk Driving
Tight police vigilance ensured a casualty-free New Year celebration in Bhopal. Police set up 75 checking points, booked 71 people for drunk driving, issued 444 challans and seized 27 vehicles. Several minor accidents were reported due to alcohol consumption, but no serious injuries or loss of life occurred, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the state capital city enthusiastically ushered in the New Year, police remained on high alert to maintain law and order. From the night of December 31 till the morning of January 1, stringent security arrangements were enforced across the city. While several road accidents occurred due to drunken celebrations, no casualties or loss of life were reported.

A total of 75 police checking points were set up across the city which worked throughout the night. During this special drive, 71 cases of drunk driving were registered and 444 challans were issued for various traffic violations.

To prevent road accidents, the police launched a focused campaign against drunk driving. Breath analysers were used to check motorists and violators were booked on the spot.

Along with challans, 27 vehicles were seized for serious traffic rule violations.

Several road accidents were reported in different parts of the city on New Year night, but fortunately none resulted in serious injuries or fatalities. In Baba Nagar under Shahpura police station limits, a speeding car overturned at a turn at around 3 AM. The occupants were reportedly returning from a New Year party and were under the influence of alcohol.

Similar incidents were reported from Govindpura, Piplani, Talaiya, Chhola Mandir and Chunabhatti areas.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that a special checking drive was initiated from December 28 itself which played a crucial role in ensuring safety on New Year eve. Despite the biting cold, police personnel remained deployed on the streets till late night, helping the city celebrate in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere.

