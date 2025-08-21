Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Shillong Police SIT Detains Youth On Basis Of Call Record Of Accused

Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Family Hires 3 Lawyers In Delhi, Shillong; Demands Narco Test To Uncover Motive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The SIT of Shillong police detained a youth after his mobile number was found in the CDR (call detail record) of one of the accused arrested in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Wednesday.

Also, the team gathered information from the mobile phone traders from whom the accused had bought two mobile phones before committing crime.

According to the information, the SIT reached the city on Tuesday night for investigation into the case. The accused had informed the Shillong police that they had bought two mobile phones from the city.

After gathering information from the traders, the SIT later detained a youth named Bharat Jadhav, a resident of Nandbag Colony. Bharat is employed at a garments shop in the city.

His father Mahesh, who is a tailor, informed the police that his family lived in the same locality where the arrested accused reside so his son Bharat knows them.

Mahesh said that his son is innocent as he has nothing to do with the accused. Sources claimed that the SIT will present the charge sheet before the court soon.

It is noteworthy that Raja Raghuvanshi got married to Sonam on May 11 and they were honeymooning in Shillong where he was murdered in the East Khasi Hills area in the last week of May.

A few days after his disappearance, the police had recovered Raja’s body. After that his wife Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah and his three friends were arrested by the Shillong police for allegedly murdering Raja. All the accused are lodged in a jail in Meghalaya.