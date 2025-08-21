Nature Dialogue Is A People’s Movement With The New Generation, Says Govindacharya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nature Dialogue, a campaign dedicated to environmental awareness, entered its second day at the Basketball Complex. Prominent thinker and environmentalist K.N. Govindacharya described the initiative as a “people’s movement with the new generation.”

“Pure water, pure air, and pure food are the demands of the times. Earlier, the nation demanded ‘roti, kapda aur makaan,’ but today India is demanding pure air, water, and food,” Govindacharya said, urging society to adopt lifestyle changes connected to the preservation of nature.

Madhya Pradesh urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the importance of tree plantation and water conservation. “Last year, 5.1 million trees were planted in Indore through children’s participation. Trees give us oxygen for free, and without them, life is unsafe. On our birthdays, we should plant two trees in the name of our parents,” he said, welcoming the participants from across the country.

Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat emphasized that years of exploitation of nature must be corrected through dialogue and behavioral change. “Cleanliness and conservation go hand in hand. A young nation like India must connect its energy and strength with nature. Without water, there is no tomorrow and no life,” he noted.

Chairperson Shobha Paithankar underlined the need for Nature Dialogue in shaping responsible citizens. “From the individual to the family, from society to the nation, and from the world to creation itself – everything is interconnected. A selfish human being causes destruction; hence we must take from nature only what is necessary,” she said.

The program also featured addresses by Dr. Nandkishore Garg, chancellor of Maharaja Agrasen University, and Padma Shri awardee Mahesh Sharma. The ceremony began with the lighting of a lamp before the idol of Goddess Saraswati, followed by a traditional shankhnaad.

Organisers including Sharad Dosi, Dr. Sarvesh Khandelwal, and Anil Madan welcomed the dignitaries and presented the programme’s outline. Members of the organising committee such as Dr. Shyam Sundar Palod, Dr. Shailendra Sharma, Sunil Pandya, Dr. Uday Chitnis, and Mahendra Pahadia were honoured for their contributions.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav expressed gratitude to Padma Shri awardees, scientists, and delegates from across the country for joining the campaign in the city of Ahilya.