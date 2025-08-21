 Indore: CMHO Raid Exposes Major Irregularities At Phoenix Hospital
Indore: CMHO Raid Exposes Major Irregularities At Phoenix Hospital

Phoenix Hospital has come under the scanner after a surprise inspection by chief medical and health officer

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Phoenix Hospital has come under the scanner after a surprise inspection by chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani revealed a series of shocking violations, including the absence of qualified doctors, illegal construction, and extortion of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

The inspection followed repeated complaints raised during a Jansunvai, prompting ADM’s intervention. Dr Hasani, along with a two-member inquiry team, personally visited the hospital.

On the third floor, officials found over 20 admitted patients but no registered doctor on duty only a homeopathic practitioner was present. Authorities also discovered that the floor itself was unauthorised construction without a fire safety system, posing grave risk.

Investigations further revealed that Ayushman card patients were being illegally charged between Rs16,000 and Rs 40,000 for admission and treatment. Families presented audio evidence, while hospital staff were caught on camera admitting to cash collections.

“No qualified doctor was found, nor was a treatment list provided. A notice has been issued, and details are being sought from the Municipal Corporation regarding permissions,” said Dr Hasani.

Deputy chief minister and health minister warned that misuse of Ayushman is a punishable offence, promising strict action and heavy penalties. The hospital operator, Dr Birla, has been served notice under the Nursing Home Act, while authorities examine IMC’s approval records.

