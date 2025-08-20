Indore BRTS Finally Set To Bite The Dust; Rajgarh Contractor’s Bid Likely To Be Accepted

Indore BRTS Finally Set To Bite The Dust | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to demolish the 11-kilometre-long Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in phases, allowing the contractor to deposit the tender amount in instalments.

After three failed attempts to find bidders, the fourth tender process finally drew interest. A contractor from Rajgarh, Dinesh Yadav, offered Rs 2.55 crore, which is lower than the corporation’s estimate of Rs 3.68 crore. Given the repeated lack of response earlier, officials indicated that the lower bid is likely to be accepted.

The BRTS corridor will be dismantled in parts of two kilometres each. The contractor will also be permitted to sell scrap material such as iron and dismantled structures.

However, officials admit the toughest challenge will be breaking the reinforced cement beams beneath the steel grills, which earlier withstood heavy machinery efforts.

IMC plans to grant 90 days for the demolition once formal approval is secured. Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar stated that the tender committee will finalise the proposal within a week, after which a work order will be issued.

Alongside demolition, contracts worth about Rs 12 crore have been divided into three packages for road widening, dividers, lighting and beautification, with two already approved.