Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi | FP Photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy, Ajay Prajapat, died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday after receiving treatment from an unlicensed medical practitioner, sparking public outrage in Piplia Mandi.

According to reports, Ajay was being treated for a mild cough and cold by a quack named Sonu, who administered an intravenous (IV) fluid at the boy’s home. During the process, Ajay's condition worsened rapidly. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The quack fled the scene shortly after the incident. However, police detained him later for questioning. The boy's body was sent for post-mortem, which was conducted by a panel of senior doctors to determine the exact cause of death.

Ajay, the only son of his parents who work as daily-wage labourers, was described by locals as a bright and cheerful boy. His tragic and untimely death has shaken the community.

Angry residents are now demanding strict legal action against the quack and accountability from the health department for allowing illegal clinics to operate unchecked.

Locals criticized health authorities for negligence, saying that regular inspections could have prevented such a tragedy. The incident has reignited concerns over the growing number of unauthorized medical practitioners operating in the area.

Outpost in-charge Dharmesh Yadav confirmed that the accused has been arrested and further steps will be taken based on the autopsy report and statements from the family.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ghanshyam Patidar stated that once the medical findings are shared, police will be informed, and appropriate action will be taken as per health regulations.