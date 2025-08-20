 Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated
Former Indore city president of the Mahila Congress has written to senior Congress leaders expressing concern over the alleged violation of the party's "One Person, One Post" principle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indore city president of the Mahila Congress, Sakshi Shukla Daga has written to senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressing concern over the alleged violation of the party’s “One Person, One Post” principle in Indore.

In her letter, Daga pointed out that despite the commitment made by Rahul Gandhi in September 2022 under the Udaipur Declaration, two key posts –Congress city president and Leader of Opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation have been assigned to the same individual (Chintu Choukse).

She argued that this decision has led to disappointment and demotivation among party workers, undermining the morale and fairness within the organization.

Calling for immediate corrective action, Daga urged the leadership to strictly enforce the “one-man, one-post” principle to restore trust, ensure fairness and empower capable leaders at the city level.

She expressed confidence that the senior leadership would intervene promptly to resolve the matter and strengthen faith among workers in the party’s leadership.

