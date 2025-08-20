Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims OPOP Rules Violated |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indore city president of the Mahila Congress, Sakshi Shukla Daga has written to senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressing concern over the alleged violation of the party’s “One Person, One Post” principle in Indore.

In her letter, Daga pointed out that despite the commitment made by Rahul Gandhi in September 2022 under the Udaipur Declaration, two key posts –Congress city president and Leader of Opposition in Indore Municipal Corporation have been assigned to the same individual (Chintu Choukse).

She argued that this decision has led to disappointment and demotivation among party workers, undermining the morale and fairness within the organization.

Daga further highlighted that the appointed city president was not part of the Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan, which she claimed is a deviation from the directives of the party’s central leadership. She warned that such actions could discourage participation and dedication among grassroots workers, ultimately affecting the long-term growth of the party in Indore.

Calling for immediate corrective action, Daga urged the leadership to strictly enforce the “one-man, one-post” principle to restore trust, ensure fairness and empower capable leaders at the city level.

She expressed confidence that the senior leadership would intervene promptly to resolve the matter and strengthen faith among workers in the party’s leadership.