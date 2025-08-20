23. Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has expressed deep anguish over the deteriorating condition of Kanh and Saraswati rivers, apologising to the present generation for not being able to preserve them.

Mahajan admitted that the current state of the rivers is a matter of shame, stating, ‘We could not protect and preserve these rivers. For their present condition, we owe an apology to the younger generation,’ she said while speaking at ‘Prakriti Samvad’ (Nature Dialogue) which kick-started at IET Auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Tuesday.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, she pointed out that during the upcoming Simhastha, water from Kanh-Saraswati rivers will reportedly not be allowed to flow into Shipra.

Instead, it will be diverted through pipelines and released into Chambal River. ‘We have polluted Kanh and Saraswati rivers and today we stand embarrassed before the future generations,’ she said.

Mahajan also underlined the importance of connecting with nature, saying, ‘Our very existence is rooted in nature. Breathing itself is a natural process. Protecting nature is both our duty and the foundation of all life forms.’

Noted thinker and environmentalist KN Govindacharya also spoke and emphasized the principle of “Live and let live.” He said, “Nature must not be used for destruction but for uniting lives.

To save nature from devastation, both conservation and sustainable development must go hand in hand. Rivers, forests, mountains, and water sources must be preserved in their purest form to safeguard life on Earth.”

Environmentalist Shobha Paithankar noted that consumerism-driven lifestyles have caused ecological imbalance, while Mahamandaleshwar Narshinghdas Maharaj reminded that Indian scriptures worship the five natural elements—earth, water, fire, air and space—which form the human body and must be preserved for life to flourish.

Several Padma awardees including Dr AP Selvam, Dr Shyam Sundar Paliwal, Janak Palta, Mahesh Sharma, Himmataram Bhanbhu and Umashankar Pandey graced the dais. The event began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before Goddess Saraswati’s idol, followed by offering water from five rivers to a sapling of Triveni to symbolize ecological unity.

The programme outline was presented by Prof Shyam Sundar Palod, with the welcome address delivered by Dr Sarvesh Khandelwal. Ajit Kumar Tiwari explained the vision of Prakriti Samvad. A research compendium was also released by dignitaries under the editorship of Dr Shailendra Sharma.

Academics including Dr Subodh Sharma (Kathmandu), Kuldeep Krishna Sharma (Jammu) and B.B. Vaikar (Marathwada) attended the event. The proceedings were conducted by Rohan Sharma and Bhavana Pathak, while IET director Dr Pratosh Bansal proposed the vote of thanks.