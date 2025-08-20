 Delhi: Over 50 Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via E-Mail; Search Operation Launched
More than 50 schools received bomb threats via email on Monday, said the Delhi Police.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Over 50 Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via E-Mail (Screngrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: More than 50 schools received bomb threats via email on Monday, said the Delhi Police. After receiving the information, police reached the spot. The schools were evacuated. Bomb disposal teams also rushed to the schools were the threat e-mail was received.

The The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also warned of the possibility that more schools may have been targeted, suggesting a broader investigation has been launched.

According to officials, two schools, SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar, received bomb threat emails around 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m., respectively, reported IANS.

The fresh threat comes just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar emails. However, these threats turned out to be hoaxes.

Following a fresh wave of hoax bomb threats at schools across the national capital, concerned parents have expressed frustration and urged authorities to implement a lasting solution. "We were informed by the school about the threat. Though the staff assured us that nothing suspicious was found, we still rushed to check on our children," a parent whose son studies in Modern Convent School said as reported by PTI.

"Such incidents have become frequent. While some parents have started taking it lightly, others remain scared of what might happen. We want strict action and a permanent solution, as these threats disrupt our children's studies and also our work," he added.

