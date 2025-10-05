YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu Of Fueling Spurious Liquor Trade And Illegal Rackets In Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy | X | ANI

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of turning Andhra Pradesh into the number one state in the spurious liquor trade.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president said that a shocking incident in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district, where Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders themselves set up and operated a counterfeit liquor factory, exposed the deep-rooted liquor mafia nurtured by Naidu’s leadership.

“This is not just illegal trade; it is organized crime that endangers lives and loots the state exchequer,” the former Chief Minister posted on the social media platform ‘X’.

According to him, CM Naidu deliberately dismantled government liquor shops and replaced them with a syndicate-driven private network. He alleged that liquor shops, belt shops, and illegal permit rooms are controlled by TDP leaders. Even illicit liquor manufacturing units operate under their patronage, ensuring that the illegal earnings are systematically shared from the top to the grassroots.

“News reports confirm that one out of every three liquor bottles sold in the state is spurious. This is the scale of danger TDP has created,” he said.

YS Jagan cited the data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to highlight the financial losses to the state. During the first five months of FY 2024-25, when liquor sales were only through government outlets, excise revenue stood at Rs 6,782.21 crore. In FY 2025-26, under TDP’s free-for-all model with belt shops and permit rooms mushrooming, revenue was just Rs 6,992.77 crore, an increase of only 3.10 per cent. “Normally, natural growth alone would be around 10%. This proves that the government’s rightful income is being siphoned off by TDP’s syndicates while public health is put at risk,” YS Jagan charged.

The YSRCP chief further noted that counterfeit liquor rackets have surfaced across North Andhra, Godavari districts, and now in Rayalaseema. Yet, investigations are deliberately diluted. In Mulakalacheruvu, despite clear involvement of a senior TDP in-charge and his associates, the police attempted to deflect blame onto an outsider while shielding the real culprits. “This entire racket operates with full knowledge, direction, and protection from Naidu and his network. People’s health and lives are being traded for the illegal fortunes of one party,” Jagan said.

He demanded accountability from CM Chandrababu Naidu, holding him directly responsible for turning Andhra Pradesh’s liquor sector into a hub of fake liquor, belt shop mafia, and systematic loot.

“For the sake of personal wealth, you are gambling with public health and robbing the state treasury, YS Jagan told CM Naidu.

