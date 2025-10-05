 Uttar Pradesh Crime: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Under Haystack In His House; Probe Underway
An eight-year-old boy from Jhansi’s Mauranipur area was found dead under a haystack inside his house after going missing on Saturday. Police, assisted by locals, recovered the body late at night under suspicious circumstances. A forensic team collected evidence, and one suspect has been detained for questioning. A probe is underway.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Under Haystack In His House; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jhansi (UP): An eight-year-old boy was found dead under a haystack inside his house in Mauranipur area here, police said on Sunday.

About The Case

According to the police, Mukesh, a resident of Chakara village, had been missing since noon on Saturday, while his parents were away working in the fields.

Later in the evening, police began a search operation with the help of locals.

"Late in the night, the child's body was recovered from a haystack inside his house under suspicious circumstances. A forensic team was called to collect evidence from the spot, and the body has been sent for postmortem," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar said.

A suspect has been taken into custody for questioning. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and the outcome of the inquiry, police said.

