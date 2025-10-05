Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 05, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-23 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Samrudhi SM-23 on Sunday, October 05, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-23 for Sunday, 05-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MC 275170 (THIRUR)

Agent Name: JOSE

Agency No.: M 2655

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 275170 MB 275170

MD 275170 ME 275170

MF 275170 MG 275170

MH 275170 MJ 275170

MK 275170 ML 275170 MM 275170

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MC 140346 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: A KAJA HUSSAIN

Agency No.: P 1844

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MC 503608 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: HALEEMA M A

Agency No.: T 6663

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0082 0333 1866 2338 3176 3868 3878 4038 4991 6410 6449 7076 7550 8448 8603 8759 8966 9446 9601

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2220 2464 4980 5387 5739 6128

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1218 1381 1593 1848 2552 3058 4238 4318 4606 4621 4968 5021 5066 5384 5395 6241 6469 6826 7130 8006 9025 9140 9327 9507 9699

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0264 0278 0279 0400 0594 0866 1122 1124 1201 1267 1411 1415 1476 1621 1787 1883 2014 2347 2577 2623 2690 2717 2954 3022 3237 3272 3295 3327 3441 3560 3613 3683 3988 4181 4379 4539 4544 4642 5403 5508 5589 5743 5904 5959 6000 6084 6160 6216 6338 6471 6601 6653 6747 6853 6898 6921 7048 7111 7302 7496 7574 7772 7844 7876 8079 8249 8453 8511 8975 9094 9374 9476 9491 9829 9923 9994

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0027 0238 0387 0501 0526 0605 0665 0990 1076 1210 1582 1671 1692 2086 2298 2389 2441 2543 2627 2690 2767 2786 2836 2951 2996 3041 3076 3172 3282 3300 3319 3356 3447 3501 3567 3843 3845 4009 4108 4121 4285 4334 4362 4380 4480 4598 4755 4813 4855 4988 5045 5128 5153 5246 5303 5397 5399 5665 5812 5910 6023 6222 6431 6469 6485 6669 6767 6830 6833 6863 6989 7004 7096 7179 7349 7497 7643 7682 7685 7708 7863 7947 8077 8100 8137 8604 8698 8883 8964 9022 9321 9346 9609 9669

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

6108 6737 5794 4304 6802 6492 7027 7550 7329 9521 7900 7842 1374 4654 5682 6367 7717 7368 5827 2174 6586 5259 1459 2785 3259 7929 7863 1661 7211 0700 5835 6505 1599 8592 5089 3469 8563 7582 0529 9387 6142 7232 5034 3633 4374 5101 6385 5331 5511 4500 8288 3105 4417 3647 6623 4242 0602 1781 7829 0302 8254 0103 9616 0484 4305 8555 9583 5624 6238 0272 5712 0527 1526 8426 1511 8620 4940 9439 1326 8087 6315 6071 3649 2856 0833 1845 0940 9685 7136 4236 4233 7770 3741 8348 8838 8577 1290 2021 5092 8897 7025 7238 1953 8041 9557 5117 0202 4468 7908 3201 6818 5836 7501 8935 4131 4892 3446 9554 9064 6248 6504 0573 5494 9290 3587 7480 8844 2409 5632 6599 9097 4371 9984 0954 5860 0373 8161 3210 4156 8989 5598 7353

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-23: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.70,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.1,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.