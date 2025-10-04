Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 04, 2025 - Karunya KR-725 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya KR-725 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, October 04 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-725 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-725 for Thursday, 04-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KU 252617 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SHALUMOL K

Agency No.: K 7044

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 252617 KO 252617

KP 252617 KR 252617

KS 252617 KT 252617

KV 252617 KW 252617

KX 252617 KY 252617 KZ 252617

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KY 490175 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K SANTHOSH KUMAR

Agency No.: A 2936

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KU 442815 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: PRASAD P K

Agency No.: C 5244

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0609 0821 1215 1501 1952 2520 3915 4092 4890 5020 5365 6385 7535 7544 7704 8675 8929 8948 9257

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0211 5534 6670 8750 8811 9506

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0098 1126 1324 1340 1436 1840 2317 2562 4706 4707 4810 4851 4918 5209 5773 5799 6839 7028 7190 7809 8176 8888 8927 9697 9840

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

3124 5552 3556 4174 3544 5664 5356 2310 6729 6423 8079 0547 5529 6470 0437 0017 6389 3511...

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.