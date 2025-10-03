 Kerala Lottery Result: October 03, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 21 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 03, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 21 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-21 on Friday, October 03, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-21 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, October 03, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-21 for Friday, 03-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RD 823274 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ALEYAMMA JOSEPH

Agency No.: H  3393

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 823274  RB 823274

RC 823274  RE 823274

RF 823274  RG 823274

RH 823274  RJ 823274

RK 823274  RL 823274  RM 823274

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RM 263475 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: SIREESHA C N

Agency No.: T 8853

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RH 254600 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKESH THEVAR S

Agency No.: Q 4314

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0825  1275  1456  2176  2615  2676  3614  3632  3711  5413  5698  5723  6006  6790  6885  7345  9097  9779  9799

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1510  3092  3251  3999  5395  8889

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0875  1298  1583  1750  1794  2083  2175  2719  3362  3606  4046  4693  5773  6789  6862  6881  7352  7727  7833  8868  8947  8951  9070  9350  9717

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0001  0126  0145  0975  1031  1173  1213  1297  1325  1373  1561  1627  1691  2334  2339  2675  3111  3163  3312  3706  3839  4077  4089  4155  4371  4786  5181  5243  5324  5475  5578  5636  5693  5845  5941  6141  6223  6333  6353  6544  6556  6623  6656  6864  6931  7112  7273  7520  7524  7565  7581  7643  7679  7787  7809  7845  8090  8161  8195  8197  8233  8329  8349  8453  8554  8566  8702  8953  8967  9416  9656  9753  9817  9867  9891  9979

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0099  0138  0163  0186  0257  0684  0897  0909  0964  1197  1226  1274  1445  1508  1840  2530  2541  2716  2792  2885  3263  3337  3468  3523  3815  3828  3985  4127  4293  4353  4449  4474  4483  4752  4766  4885  4944  5056  5109  5252  5282  5344  5364  5501  5548  5584  5732  5750  5807  5933  5946  6075  6087  6129  6637  6869  6872  6898  7033  7081  7093  7147  7172  7226  7281  7304  7495  7922  8064  8075  8102  8116  8189  8219  8242  8400  8407  8440  8669  8704  8818  8893  8917  8985  9079  9194  9426  9476  9675  9740  9870  9902

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0036  0055  0212  0266  0291  0378  0387  0442  0444  0509  0591  0603  0666  0692  0734  0850  1066  1149  1180  1305  1374  1615  1624  1648  1657  1745  1939  1963  2024  2056  2124  2340  2407  2562  2693  2775  2865  2872  2993  3068  3099  3120  3190  3229  3241  3396  3414  3547  3600  3605  3703  3814  3918  3950  3993  4106  4138  4235  4400  4444  4492  4552  4557  4617  4624  4765  4795  4986  5102  5113  5126  5170  5205  5209  5257  5275  5286  5292  5308  5378  5387  5591  5805  5931  5987  6117  6137  6144  6286  6367  6406  6491  6540  6564  6580  6670  6712  6719  6730  6737  6840  6871  6891  6948  6965  6972  7011  7138  7440  7532  7543  7593  7623  7636  7762  7813  7929  7940  8031  8175  8187  8261  8313  8461  8474  8517  8542  8586  8593  8622  8641  8695  8821  8839  9013  9026  9099  9160  9209  9455  9534  9679  9727  9945

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-21: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

