Kerala Lottery Result: October 03, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 21 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-21 on Friday, October 03, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-21 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, October 03, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-21 for Friday, 03-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RD 823274 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ALEYAMMA JOSEPH

Agency No.: H 3393

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 823274 RB 823274

RC 823274 RE 823274

RF 823274 RG 823274

RH 823274 RJ 823274

RK 823274 RL 823274 RM 823274

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RM 263475 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: SIREESHA C N

Agency No.: T 8853

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RH 254600 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKESH THEVAR S

Agency No.: Q 4314

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0825 1275 1456 2176 2615 2676 3614 3632 3711 5413 5698 5723 6006 6790 6885 7345 9097 9779 9799

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1510 3092 3251 3999 5395 8889

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0875 1298 1583 1750 1794 2083 2175 2719 3362 3606 4046 4693 5773 6789 6862 6881 7352 7727 7833 8868 8947 8951 9070 9350 9717

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0001 0126 0145 0975 1031 1173 1213 1297 1325 1373 1561 1627 1691 2334 2339 2675 3111 3163 3312 3706 3839 4077 4089 4155 4371 4786 5181 5243 5324 5475 5578 5636 5693 5845 5941 6141 6223 6333 6353 6544 6556 6623 6656 6864 6931 7112 7273 7520 7524 7565 7581 7643 7679 7787 7809 7845 8090 8161 8195 8197 8233 8329 8349 8453 8554 8566 8702 8953 8967 9416 9656 9753 9817 9867 9891 9979

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0099 0138 0163 0186 0257 0684 0897 0909 0964 1197 1226 1274 1445 1508 1840 2530 2541 2716 2792 2885 3263 3337 3468 3523 3815 3828 3985 4127 4293 4353 4449 4474 4483 4752 4766 4885 4944 5056 5109 5252 5282 5344 5364 5501 5548 5584 5732 5750 5807 5933 5946 6075 6087 6129 6637 6869 6872 6898 7033 7081 7093 7147 7172 7226 7281 7304 7495 7922 8064 8075 8102 8116 8189 8219 8242 8400 8407 8440 8669 8704 8818 8893 8917 8985 9079 9194 9426 9476 9675 9740 9870 9902

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0036 0055 0212 0266 0291 0378 0387 0442 0444 0509 0591 0603 0666 0692 0734 0850 1066 1149 1180 1305 1374 1615 1624 1648 1657 1745 1939 1963 2024 2056 2124 2340 2407 2562 2693 2775 2865 2872 2993 3068 3099 3120 3190 3229 3241 3396 3414 3547 3600 3605 3703 3814 3918 3950 3993 4106 4138 4235 4400 4444 4492 4552 4557 4617 4624 4765 4795 4986 5102 5113 5126 5170 5205 5209 5257 5275 5286 5292 5308 5378 5387 5591 5805 5931 5987 6117 6137 6144 6286 6367 6406 6491 6540 6564 6580 6670 6712 6719 6730 6737 6840 6871 6891 6948 6965 6972 7011 7138 7440 7532 7543 7593 7623 7636 7762 7813 7929 7940 8031 8175 8187 8261 8313 8461 8474 8517 8542 8586 8593 8622 8641 8695 8821 8839 9013 9026 9099 9160 9209 9455 9534 9679 9727 9945

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-21: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.