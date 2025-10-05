6 Dead In Darjeeling As Dudia Iron Bridge Collapses, Landslides Cut Off Roads Amid Heavy Rain

Darjeeling: At least six people lost their lives in West Bengal’s Darjeeling after a landslide struck Mirik, while the Dudia Iron Bridge connecting Mirik and Kurseong collapsed, cutting off access to key towns and tourist areas.
The region has been placed under red alert due to persistent heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue until Sunday morning (October 5).
Landslides disrupt transport and isolate towns
Heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides across the district. A landslide at Hussain Khola along National Highway 110 near Kurseong has buried roads under mud, obstructing travel from villages to highways. Visuals on social media show large swathes of road covered in debris, highlighting the scale of disruption.
The Dudia Iron Bridge collapse has further isolated the affected areas, complicating rescue and relief efforts.
Here's what IMD says
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, until Sunday morning. A well-marked low-pressure area over west Jharkhand and adjoining regions of south Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, and north Chhattisgarh is moving north-northeast and is expected to weaken by Saturday evening.
The IMD bulletin forecasted light to moderate rainfall in most south Bengal districts, with heavy rainfall in Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia until Monday morning. Bankura recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 65.8 mm as of 8.30 am on Saturday. Authorities have urged residents and tourists to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel while monitoring official updates.
The ongoing weather conditions pose significant challenges for relief operations, with local administrations working to clear debris and restore connectivity in affected areas.